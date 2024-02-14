| logout
More Georgia National Guard Troops will go to Texas border
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will send additional Georgia National Guard troops to Texas to help defend the border from illegal immigration from Mexico. The contingent of Georgia guardsmen are expected to deploy this Spring and will include those with engineering, mechanical, and general purpose skills. While deployed, they will assist in the construction of a forward command post on the Texas border. Kemp has visited the border five times since taking office.