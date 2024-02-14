Glynn Academy Players perform the musical Chicago

The Glynn Academy Players will perform the musical Chicago at the Glynn Academy Auditorium Thursday through Sunday. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. There are also two matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night’s show will be judged and begins at 7:30 p.m. The Players will be performing the show in state competition for the Shuler Awards, the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards program.