Capt. Stephanie Oliver is Glynn’s new assistant police chief

Glynn County Police Chief Scott Ebner announced that Captain Stephanie Oliver has been promoted to Assistant Police Chief. Oliver joined the department in 2005 where she started in Patrol. She has served as Patrol Watch Commander, overseen professional standards, served in criminal investigations and most recently as Commander of the uniform Patrol Division. The search for an Assistant Chief, led by Glynn County Manager William Fallon and Chief Ebner was a comprehensive process, which included outreach to numerous national police organizations and national law enforcement sites over the course of several months.