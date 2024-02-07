 Skip to content

Coast Guard rescues three near St. Marys

Three people were rescued Sunday by the U.S. Coast Guard when their sailboat, the 26 ft. Last Chance, sank near St. Marys in 3 to 5 foot seas and 20 mph winds. The Coast Guard out of Jacksonville was notified about 1:00 Sunday afternoon that the boat had run aground and was taking on water about a mile north of the St. Marys Inlet.  In addition, a Coast Guard crew from Mayport and a helicopter from the Savannah Coast Guard Station were dispatched to assist. A Nassau County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and multiple good Samaritans also responded to assist, according to a release from the Coast Guard. By the time the boat crew and the helicopter arrived, the sailboat was submerged and the three boaters were in a dingy nearby. All three were brought aboard the response boat and were taken toa Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach, where they were assessed for any injuries by an EMS crew.

