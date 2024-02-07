Coast Guard rescues three near St. Marys

Three people were rescued Sunday by the U.S. Coast Guard when their sailboat, the 26 ft. Last Chance, sank near St. Marys in 3 to 5 foot seas and 20 mph winds. The Coast Guard out of Jacksonville was notified about 1:00 Sunday afternoon that the boat had run aground and was taking on water about a mile north of the St. Marys Inlet. In addition, a Coast Guard crew from Mayport and a helicopter from the Savannah Coast Guard Station were dispatched to assist. A Nassau County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and multiple good Samaritans also responded to assist, according to a release from the Coast Guard. By the time the boat crew and the helicopter arrived, the sailboat was submerged and the three boaters were in a dingy nearby. All three were brought aboard the response boat and were taken toa Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach, where they were assessed for any injuries by an EMS crew.