Candidate announcements

Several candidates have announced their intentions for local political office in the upcoming November elections. Republican Bob Duncan, who served on the Brunswick Glynn Joint Water and Sewer commission is seeking the District 2 county commission seat currently held by Cap Fendig. Fendig has publicly stated that he will not seek re-election. Also seeking the Dist. 2 seat is Republican Amy Abbott, who will face Duncan in the May primary. In the Board of Education race, Audrey Gibbons announced that she will run for re-election to the District 5 seat on the Glynn County School Board.