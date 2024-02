Registration is currently ongoing for the Glynn County Park and Recreation Department’s 2024 Spring Adult Kickball league. The registration deadline is February 29, with the 6 week season starting March 11th at Selden Park. Games will be scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays between 6:00 and 9:00 pm. You can register online at glynncounty.org/recreation. The fee is $350 per team