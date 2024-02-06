Register for Bridge Run

Even though they’ve closed their doors here in Brunswick, the Pinova corporation is still a sponsor of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s Bridge Run, according to the Foundation’s development coordinator Bryan Thompson. Celebrating it’s 20th year, the Bridge Run is slated for Saturday, February 17th. To register, go to Active.com and search for “Lanier Bridge Run.” Since it’s inception, corporate sponsors have helped provide nearly $700,000 that goes to improve quality of life for Southeast Georgia Health System patients coping with cancer or heart disease.