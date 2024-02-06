Juvenile arrested in shooting

February 1 Brunswick Police arrested a 14 year old boy for shooting an 18 year old man in the leg on Wednesday night. Police said that the shooter and victim knew each other and were arguing prior to the shooting. The 14 year old fled the scene and was arrested a day later and charged with three felonies including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and discharging a pistol near a public highway which is a misdemeanor. He was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.