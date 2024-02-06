District 1 Town Hall meeting By Editor | February 6, 2024 | 0 Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen will hold a district 1 Town Hall meeting at 6:00 Thursday night, Feb. 8, at the Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church on Highway 82. Posted in Inside The Islander Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Register for Bridge Run February 6, 2024 | No Comments » Joint Planning Commission meeting February 6, 2024 | No Comments » Registration open for Adult Kickball February 6, 2024 | No Comments » Juvenile arrested in shooting February 6, 2024 | No Comments » Man arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer February 6, 2024 | No Comments »