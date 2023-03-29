Glynn County Chief of Police holds press conference By Editor | March 29, 2023 | 0 Chiefs.Message.Press.Statement.3.29.23 Posted in Inside The Islander Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Press Release from DA Keith Higgins re: Lehrkamp March 28, 2023 | No Comments » Monday Evening GCPD update March 28, 2023 | No Comments » GaDOT Survey – Sea Island Road Bridge Project March 27, 2023 | No Comments » March 27 email from Glynn County School System March 27, 2023 | No Comments » Glynn County press release re SSI Minors March 27, 2023 | No Comments »