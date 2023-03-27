March 27 email from Glynn County School System

Good morning,

The statement below is what we have shared with our families. I wanted to make sure you all had it as well. Thank you!

We are aware of the allegations of an off-campus incident that involved several of our former and current students. At this time, the Glynn County Police Department is actively investigating this matter, and we are cooperating. Please know that we take very seriously all concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of our students, both on and off campus.

We understand the significant community concern and interest in this situation, and will continue to work diligently to provide an atmosphere where students feel safe, comfortable and ready to learn. It is our common practice to follow Georgia Department of Education law, specifically O.C.G.A. 20-2-768 that states “students may be disciplined for conduct off-campus, which could result in the student being criminally charged and which makes the student’s continued presence at school a potential danger to persons or property at the school or which disrupts the educational process.”

Parents are encouraged to become familiar with the Code of Conduct and to be supportive of it in their daily communication with their children and others in the community.

As always, we all play an important role in maintaining safe learning environments, so if you see something, say something. Incidents like this have no place in education and will not be tolerated here in Glynn County Schools. If you have any questions or concerns, please let us know.

