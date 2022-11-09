Latest Tropical Storm Nichole update from Glynn County

Glynn County officials were briefed this morning by the National Weather Service on the forecast for Tropical Storm Nicole. Key takeaways from this brief were:

Preparing for a Mid to late morning impact Thursday.

Storm surge is still an area of concern. Storm surge 3-5 feet.

Expect rain of 2-3 inches.

Thursday high tides at 9:12 am and 9:36 pm

Wind field is large. Expect gusts of 40-50 mph. Large wind field is the concern which will keep water trapped potentially causing storm surge in low lying areas.

Potential of Tropical Storm Force sustained winds, mainly on the coast.

Increased tornado potential.

Strong wind gusts and coastal flooding in the usual areas.

Officials also discussed public safety plans and measures that include road and bridge closures, office closures, transportation during weather impact, flooding, and planning for after event needs. Currently there are no planned office closures for city or county government.