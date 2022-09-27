Storm updates – Tuesday, Sept. 27

•Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, and the State of Georgia have declared a state of emergency due Tropical Storm Ian.

• Glynn County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday – Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. Schools will remain open on Wednesday, Sept. 28 including after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletic events. All buses will run according to their regular schedules on Wednesday.

• Both Glynn County varsity football games have been moved to Wednesday (tomorrow) Sept. 28 – BHS plays at Grovetown at 5 p.m. GA hosts Effingham at Glynn County Stadium at 6 p.m.

• Brunswick Police, Brunswick Fire Dept., and Public Works will begin 12 hour shifts Thursday morning (Sept. 29) and continue for the duration of the storm. Certain sections of the following streets will be partially blocked if flooding occurs: Newcastle, Gloucester, Mansfield, L St. and Highway 17 at First and Fourth Streets. The Torras Causeway and Hwy 17 at the end of the Causeway will be monitored for flooding. Do not drive on flooded streets. Power lines may be down and active.

• The Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has 10 portable generators ready to be placed where / if needed. Fixed by pass pumping has been added to high volume lift stations.

• Coast Fest scheduled for Saturday, Oct 1 – cancelled.

• The College of Coastal Georgia will shift all classes to on line starting Wednesday through Friday. Professors will provide details for students by email or your D2L account. Residence halls will remain open and dining service will be provided on a modified schedule. All student life activities, athletic events and practices are cancelled including MarinerFest and Destination Coastal Events, which are rescheduled for Nov. 12. The library will be closed Thursday – Saturday. The Brunswick Campus will reopen Sunday at 5 p.m. Students will be updated through emails and posting on the College website.

• The City of Brunswick and Glynn County have postponed the Summit on Homelessness scheduled for October 5 until a later date (TBD). An announcement will be made once a new date to hold the Summit has been identified.

•Glynn County has sand. It’s a bring your own bag and fill it.

• Fire Station No. 1 — 4310 Community Road in Brunswick

• Fire Station No. 2 — 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island

• Fire Station No. 4 — 3581 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island

• Fire Station No. 6 — 3320 U.S. 17, near I-95 Exit 29

• Frederica Academy will be closed Thursday and Friday and will postpone Saturday’s homecoming dance and SAT exam.

• The Brunswick Glynn County Library and the St. Simons Library will close Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and will reopen Monday, Oct. 3.

Stay Safe.