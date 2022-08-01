Suspect arrested in January murder at the Bamboo Lounge

28 year old Antonio LaFrancis Duncan of Brunswick has been arrested and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Duncan, who was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals’ Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, was involved in a shoot out at the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue in January which left four women and one man injured. 32 year old Brandon Capers of Brunswick died of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation if you have information about this incident contact Det. Carla Futch at (912)279-2641 or Silent Witness at (912)267-5516.