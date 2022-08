Glynn County students go back to school Tuesday, August 9 and the school system is holding school open houses this week. Glynn Academy and Brunswick High will hold open house Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.; all middle school open houses are also Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. and elementary schools are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Don’t forget the system will provide each student with a school supply kit.