County Fire Chief retires

On Friday the Glynn County administration announced Fire Chief Randy Jordan will be retiring from the County Fire Department. Chief Jordan submitted a letter of retirement to County Manager William Fallon last week effective immediately. Jordan served as the Fire Chief for Glynn County the past 6 years. He has been a firefighter and volunteer firefighter for 47 years. Chief Jordan was hired from Ft. Myers, Florida in 2016 where he also served as Fire Chief. In Glynn he commanded a department of 135 firefighters, administrators, inspectors, and emergency medical service personnel and resided over 8 fire houses. County Manager William Fallon thanked Jordan for his dedication to Glynn County, to public service and to the firefighting profession. Assistant Chief Vincent DiCristofalo, who joined the fire service in 1997 in Panama City, Florida and joined the county fire department in June, will serve as acting Chief.