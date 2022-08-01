Camden County sues Union Carbide to uphold property sale contract

Camden County has filed a lawsuit to require Union Carbide to uphold its contract to sell their property to the County for the Spaceport Project. According to county officials, Union Carbide has refused to honor its commitments and announced publicly last week that it considered the contract void. Officials say Union Carbide declined efforts by the County to have good faith discussions to resolve any issues or concerns Union Carbide claimed it had with the contract. Camden County has no intention of allowing Union Carbide to abandon the contract, which would cause the County to lose the Spaceport Project as well as over $11 million dollars that has been invested by the county. Union Carbide declared the contract void, claiming to be due to a recent referendum against the Spaceport Project. The referendum remains on appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court.