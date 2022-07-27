Two men arrested in shooting incident

18 year old Kaleb Wanzo of Brunswick has been arrested charged with a party to a crime of aggravated assault. 19 year old Trentavious Lee of Brunswick was also arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm near a public roadway. The two men were arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the 1400 block of Gloucester St. on July 14. Preliminary Investigation showed that the occupants of two different vehicles were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of Gloucester and Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. During the shooting, a passing vehicle was struck by gunfire. As a result, a 40 year old woman was shot. The victim was transported to UF Health Shands were she was treated and released. The case is ongoing and additional arrests are expected to be made. If you have additional information contact Detective Terrance Tanner at (912)279-2606 or Silent Witness (912)265-5516.