School superintendent receives new contract, 30% raise

Yesterday at a Special Called Meeting the Glynn County Board of Education approved a new three year contract for School Superintendent Dr. Scott Spence that will give the system’s top administrator a 30 percent pay increase. The new contract will pay Spence $208,000 per year plus a $6,000 a year vehicle allowance. The board voted 6 to 1 in favor of the contract. Board member Mike Hulsey explained his no vote saying the board was taking an unprecedented action by discarding Spence’s old contract and adopting the new one. Hulsey was also opposed to the 30 percent increase in salary.