Police investigating Selden Park shooting

Off-duty Glynn County police working a private event at Selden Park about 11:15 Sunday night heard gun shots from the rear parking lot. They reported a silver / gray Jeep Cherokee believed to be involved in the incident. County patrol responded positioning themselves at the park exit to monitor the cars leaving. While this was going on, the occupant of a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen firing shots into the air less than fifty feet from the officers and was detained without incident. The Jeep Cherokee drove through the athletic fields and fled when confronted by the officers. The vehicle was abandoned in the area of Ross Road and Newcastle Street. A perimeter was established by County and City Police along with College of Coastal Georgia Police but no suspects were located. The driver of the Impala 35 year old Delan Genardo Burton of Brunswick was arrested for multiple offenses including felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, a handgun stolen from Albany, Georgia, Reckless Conduct, Discharge of Firearm near Public Street, Driving Under the Influence and Open Container. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact County Police Major Crimes at 912-554-7802. If anyone who was attending this event, has video of the event specifically a silver involving a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee please contact Major Crimes. You can also submit information anonymously through Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845. You can also email tips to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov