County Commission approves SPLOST 2022 agreement with City

During yesterday’s special session the Glynn County Commission voted to approve both the SPLOST 2022 agreement with the City and the SPLOST resolution calling for the sales tax to be included on the November 8th general election ballot. Commissioner Cap Fendig made a statement noting that according to a University of Georgia study, tourists pay about 44% of the SPLOST. He also stressed the importance of the tax listing a number of projects that have been paid for with SPLOST dollars over the years.