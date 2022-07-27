CCGA student arrested

A College of Coastal Georgia student who allegedly armed herself on July 18 and threatened others in the campus dorm, was arrested Monday afternoon on firearms charges. 23 year old Grace Ashley Wright was first taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for psychological evaluation following the incident. According to jail records Wright was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center about 4:00 Monday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers with threats of violence, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone as a non-licensed holder, Campus police responded the night of the incident and took Wright into custody with assistance from City and County police. She was still in jail without bond as of yesterday.