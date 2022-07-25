Northbound U.S 17 extended right turn onto Causeway closed Tuesday, July 26

Tuesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation crews will close US 17 northbound extended right turn lane onto F. J. Torras Causeway to conduct drainage system maintenance. US 17 northbound traffic can access F. J. Torras Causeway at the intersection. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through or near work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.