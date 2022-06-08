SPLOST projects discussed at District 2 Town Hall

Glynn County District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig presented a list of projects to his constituents Tuesday night that he would like included on a SPLOST list. The reconfiguration of the gateway to St Simons including a flyover and a boardwalk at the Coast Guard Station Beach were two projects that drew a good bit of comment. Those who spoke were not in favor of the boardwalk including the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and the Coast Cottages Homeowners Association. They wanted to see the master plan approved by the board of commissioners in 2018 implemented for the Coast guard Beach parking area. Fendig plans to hold three more Town Halls to hear what the community has to say about the projects.