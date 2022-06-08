GCPD to review certification status of RADAR and LIDAR units

According to a press release from Glynn County, County Manager Bill Fallon has instructed the police department to conduct an immediate internal review of the certification status of the RADAR and LIDAR units the department uses for speed detection. State Court Solicitor Maria Lugue requested a plan be implemented as soon as possible to determine which units were not certified. Lugue’s office prosecutes misdemeanor offenses which includes speeding tickets. The police department immediately checked all devices in their inventory and those found to be out of compliance have been removed from service. The police department also began reviewing every citation issued from March 31st forward to the present to determine which speed detection devices were used. Once it has been determined which citations were issued during this period of potentially expired certification devices, appropriate measures will be taken by Lugue’s office to determine which citations to prosecute or to dismiss.