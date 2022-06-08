Abrams says Georgia worst place to live

After Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a statement during a Democratic fundraiser in Gwinnett County last month that Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live,” current governor Brian Kemp has fired back in his first TV ad of the general election campaign. The 30-second ad, released earlier this week, takes exception to Abrams’ comments by naming several of Kemp’s accomplishments as governor, including the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the ad Kemp reopened Georgia first, brought thousands of jobs, and cut taxes to help families deal with President Joe Biden’s inflation.