It’s meeting week in Glynn starting with a county commission work session at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon on the second floor of the Pate building on Newcastle St. The agenda includes a review of the proposed project timeline for the finalization of the Envision Glynn Zoning Ordinance rewrite. Also on the agenda is discussion of a project management company to handle county SPLOST and capital projects. The Gude Group, who is the Board of Education’s project management consultant will make a presentation.

The work session will be followed at 4:00 with a joint city / county meeting to discuss the proposed SPLOST 2022 referendum.

Also Tuesday, District 5 County commissioner Allen Booker will hold a town hall meeting at 6:00 in the Howard Coffin Park gymnasium and the Island Planning Commission will meet at 6:00 in room 108 of the Casino building on Beachview Dr.