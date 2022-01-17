Tuesday County Meetings

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. Agenda items include a SPLOST 2022 process update and a SPLOST 2016 project update. The Island Planning Commission meets tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. Agenda items include a rezoning request for property at 103 Palmetto St. from R-6 one family residential to planned development which would allow retail storage, office building and warehouse as permitted uses. District 5 County Commissioner Allen Booker and District 4 Commissioner Bill Brunson will host a combined Town Hall tomorrow from 6:00 to 7 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park. The meeting is an open forum to discuss local issues, a potential SPLOST 2022 program, and for the commissioners to take questions.