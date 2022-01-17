Schools return to ‘yellow’ Covid mode

With 1.73 percent of the Glynn County School System’s students and staff testing positive for Covid, tomorrow the system will move to the yellow level of operations. This means that masks are strongly recommended for students and adults inside of the school buildings and on school buses. The system will use virtual meetings and communicate with families using OneCall voice, text and email messaging; school and teacher webpages; and social media. Non-essential visitors will be restricted. The system will pre-sell tickets to events and limit capacity for indoor activities. The COVID-19 outbreak will continue to be monitored and system plans will be adjusted accordingly. The school system asks that parents continue to monitor students before school. Keep students home and contact the school if they have an illness, are waiting on results from a COVID-19 test, have a positive COVID-19 test, or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.