One dead, five injured in bar fight

One man was killed and five other people were wounded after gunfire broke out after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge on Highway 17 in Brunswick. An off-duty Brunswick police officer, working security outside the bar, heard the shots and called for assistance. The shooting began during an argument between two men. Four women and one man were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus where the man died from his injuries. Another man was taken to an undisclosed medical facility with a gunshot wound. The deceased’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation. If you have information regarding this incident, call Brunswick Police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.