Hogan will not seek another term; Duncan announces campaign

House District #179 Representative Don Hogan has announced that he will not seek another term in office when his current term expires next year. After serving two terms on the Glynn County Commission, where he served as both chairman and vice-chairman, Hogan served three terms in the State House. During his time in Atlanta, Hogan served on the Appropriations Committee, Economic Development and Tourism, Natural Resources and Environment, Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Information and Audits and the Special Rules Committees. In addition, retired St. Simons businessman Bob Duncan has announced his plans to run for Hogan’s vacant seat next year as a Republican. Duncan’s family moved to Brunswick in 1960 when his father was assigned to the local post of the Georgia State Patrol. He attended Glynn County public schools and graduated from Brunswick High before earning an electrical engineering degree from Southern Tech, a division of Georgia Tech in Marietta. Duncan has worked in consulting, construction and senior management for public and investor-owned utilities, both domestic and international. He has served on the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission since 2018. In announcing his decision to not seek another term, Don Hogan endorsed Duncan saying he has known Bob for many years and is confident that he will do an exceptional job as our next state representative.