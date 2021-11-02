Gov. Kemp, AG Carr file complaint against Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr joined six other states in filing a complaint late last week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia against the Covid vaccine mandate put in place by President Joe Biden and other federal agencies. Other states joining the complaint are Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. The plaintiffs are asking the court to block the defendants and those acting in concert with them from enforcing the mandate on any state of Georgia federal contracting agency, subcontractor, or employee. Kemp said that nine of 10 employers fear significant reductions in their workforce if they have to implement vaccine mandates. The lawsuit claims the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. Georgia Democratic Party spokeswoman, Rhyan Lake called the lawsuit a dangerous political stunt by Kemp and Carr.