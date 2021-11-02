Georgia College enrollment drops slightly

The University System of Georgia released a report yesterday showing enrollment dropped at 21 of its 26 schools. However enrollment increased at some of its largest schools, including Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, Augusta University, Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State universities. Georgia Tech’s enrollment rose by 10.3%. The system’s total enrollment declined for the first time in eight years dropping by 2.1% which is less than the national undergraduate enrollment decline of 3.2%. Georgia officials pointed out the obstacles to maintaining enrollment the system has had since the corona virus pandemic. Many high school graduates have decided to take a gap year from college and more low-income students have chosen to work instead of enroll in college.