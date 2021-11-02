Gasoline prices continue to rise in Georgia. Last year at this time you were paying an average of $2.13 for a gallon of regular gasoline. This past week if you filled up, you paid an average $3.25 per gallon. Brunswick is the second most expensive metro market with gas costing $3.29 per gallon. According to Triple A the drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.