Glynn Schools go to distance learning

Due to the continuing rise in Covid in Glynn County the school system has moved from operating in the yellow level to the red level which means distance learning during regular school hours from Monday, August 30 through Friday, September 10. Attendance at school is optional for August 25 – August 27 and absences will be excused for those days. No classes will be held from September 3-6 for the Labor Day weekend. Middle and High School students will follow their daily school schedule; Elementary Schools will provide families with scheduling information. Parents / guardians will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases to schools. Updates on a return to in-person learning will be based on data collected by schools and provided no later than September 10. Middle School sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume. High School sports and bands will continue under modifications and restrictions, including daily COVID-19 screenings. All school system staff will report to their work sites for regular work hours.