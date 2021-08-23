FDA approves Pfizer Covid vaccine

On Monday (Aug. 23) the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million Pfizer doses already have been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide since emergency use began in December. According to Pfizer, the U.S. becomes the first country to fully approve the shot.