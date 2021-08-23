Changes in local Covid testing

Changes have been made to the public health’s free COVID-19 testing program in Glynn and Camden Counties. In Brunswick, the Glynn County Health Department and Southeast Georgia Health System are partnering to consolidate their COVID-19 testing programs. Yesterday public health stopped testing at the health department and is now mana UPDATE: Final cut commences ging the COVID-19 testing site at the Health System. This partnership reduces the burden on hospital staff and ensures access to free testing in the community. Mako Medical, a North Carolina-based company, is providing the testing services. Drive-through testing in Brunswick is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Kemble Ave., across the street from the Emergency Care Center. Health insurance will be billed for those with insurance, but no one will be charged a fee. Mako Medical is providing testing services in St. Marys each Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Camden County Health Department’s clinic at 905 Dilworth Street. Appointments are not required; however, pre-registration helps. You can begin the online pre-registration process at gachd.org/covidtest. For scheduling assistance, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744.