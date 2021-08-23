Candidates qualify for November City election

Mayoral candidates qualifying last week for the City of Brunswick Municipal Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, are Ann M. Senior, Cosby Johnson, Helen Rachel Ladson, Ivan D. Figueroa, John D. Perry II, Robbie Tucker, Travis Slim Riddle, and Vincent T. Williams. Qualifying for City Commissioner – North Ward are Earnest Peewee Culbreath, Gary B. Cook, Sr., Kendra Leola Rolle, and Neil R. Foster. Vincent Williams is the current North Ward commissioner and is running for Mayor. Qualifying for City Commissioner – South Ward is incumbent Felicia Harris.