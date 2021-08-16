Qualifying for November municipal elections starts today

Qualifying for the November 2nd City commission election starts at 8:30 this morning and runs until 4:00 on Friday. Along with the Mayor’s seat, a North and South Ward seat are up for grabs. Current Mayor Cornell Harvey has served the maximum two terms and is not eligible to run for Mayor again. Incumbent South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris is up for reelection as is Incumbent North Ward Commissioner Vincent Williams. However, Williams has announced his intent to run for the Mayor’s post, along with five other people. The qualifying fee to run for mayor is $469 and the fee to run for the commission seats is $342. Candidates must be at least 25 years old, a registered voter in Brunswick and a city resident for at least one year preceding the election. City commission candidates must be residents of the ward they will represent for at least six months preceding the election. Each ward position is elected on a citywide basis.