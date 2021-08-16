Golden Ray Section Six removed

Responders removed Section Six from the Golden Ray wreck site on Saturday. Six of eight sections of the ship wreck have now been removed. The two remaining sections will be separated by one final cut. Tug boat crews towed Section Six to a response facility south of Mayor’s Point Terminal on Saturday. Wreck removal personnel safely lifted and loaded the section onto a dry dock barge on Friday. Approximately 25 pollution response vessels quickly mitigated an oil discharge using oil skimmers, Current Busters and sorbent booms during the final lift of the section. In total, on-water pollution response teams recovered approximately 2,300 gallons of oil during controlled lifting operations beginning on July 31. The federal on-scene coordinator, Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez said the unified command greatly appreciates the patience and support of the community as they complete another significant step in removing the Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound. The Command continues to ensure safety priorities are met throughout all operations from the wreck site to the shoreline. The VB-10000 entered a refitting period on Sunday to prepare for the final cutting operation to separate the two remaining sections of the wreck.