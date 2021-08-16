Glynn schools operating normally

Based on last Friday’s Covid count the Glynn County School system will continue to operate normally this week. Less than one percent of the entire system tested positive for Covid last week. The highest school testing positive for Covid was Brunswick High School with 1.49 percent of students and staff testing positive. The lowest school was Risley Middle with only .14 percent of students and staff testing positive. School system operations remain normal when one percent or less of the total system tests positive for Covid and two percent or less of any individual school tests positive for Covid.