Glynn County Buildings closed to public

Due to recent Coronavirus outbreaks, Glynn County will close buildings to the public beginning today. Buildings that will be closed to the public include the Harold Pate Annex, Public Works Administration, Fire Administration, Parks and Recreation Offices, Animal Control Shelter and Offices and the Police Department office and St. Simons Island Substation, which both closed on August 9th. While these buildings will be closed to the public, the offices will be staffed and all departments will be available for contact through the Glynn County website, which includes department phone numbers. The Special Called Commission Meeting at 2:00 tomorrow, and the Regular Commission Meeting at 6:00 on Thursday, will continue in person due to scheduled public hearings. The Island Planning Commission meeting at 6:00 tomorrow will also continue in person as scheduled. Masks and temperature checks will be required to attend the meetings Future meetings will return to a virtual format.