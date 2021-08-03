Southeast Georgia Health System limits visitation due to increase in Covid

The Southeast Georgia Health System has limited its visitation policy due to the rise in Covid. Currently one visitor per hospital patient is allowed. Visitor hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and visitors may leave and return during the day. This includes maternity patients, pediatric patients, adult non-Covid patients, and outpatient / emergency care centers. There is no limit within reason for family members visiting Hospice and end of life patients. Face masks are required at all times. No visitors under 18.