Incident response team continues to clean up SSI beaches

The St. Simons Sound Incident Response team members continue to survey and clean up the St. Simons beaches and beach-goers are cautioned to be careful. The oil stretches from the King and Prince resort, around the pier all the way to the Sea Island golf course. During weight-shedding operations on Section Six of the Golden Ray wreck, a discharge of oil from the wreck occurred inside the environmental protection barrier. Section Six of the wreck remains connected to the VB-10000 and approximately 25 response vessels equipped with oil skimmers, current Busters and sorbent material removed oil from the Environmental Protection Barrier and mitigated oil sheens in the vicinity of the wreck site. The section will be lifted and stowed onto a dry-dock barge once it is safe to do so. If you encounter residual oil on the shoreline or in the water, please call the National Response Center hotline at (800) 424-8802.