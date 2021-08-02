Face masks back at City / County buildings

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 3) face masks are required in all Glynn County government buildings including the Pate building, Public Works, Parks and Recreation offices and fire administration. All the buildings will remain open to the public and offices staffed. If you choose not to wear a mask, you may contact the county by department email or telephone. At this time all county commission meetings will take place as usual. You may attend the meetings wearing a mask or stream them on line. The City’s mask requirement was effective yesterday. And starting with tomorrow’s city commission meeting, all commission meetings will be virtual and streamed on line until further notice.