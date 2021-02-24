Southeast Georgia Health System Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations Today February 24, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Georgia: February 24, 2021 – Southeast Georgia Health System has available COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination appointments for Wednesday, February 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Brunswick Campus hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive. Appointments can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid-19.

Based on guidelines established by Governor Kemp on Dec. 30, 2020, individuals 65 years old and older, their caregivers, health care workers and emergency first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those receiving the vaccine must be available for a second dose 21 days later. Scheduled individuals must provide a form of identification, and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm. Masks are required when in a Health System facility.

Even after receiving the vaccine, it remains extremely important to continue following safety protocols. Wear a mask, social distance, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings

Updated vaccine information is available on the Health System’s website at sghs.org/covid-19.