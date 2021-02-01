Coastal Health District resumes Covid 19 vaccination appointments

Residents in Phase 1a and Phase 1+ can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online at chdcovidvax.org. This includes healthcare workers, emergency first responders, adults age 65 and older, and caregivers of adults age 65 and older.

Residents who do not have online access or need assistance can schedule by phone at 912-230-5506. Telephone wait times may be long.

Individuals who registered for the District’s notification list were notified earlier today. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis for qualifying individuals, and can be scheduled up to 8 days in advance, depending on vaccine availability. The scheduling system is for first dose appointments only. Second dose appointments are booked at the time the first dose is administered.

The online portal shows appointment availability for the next eight days. Residents are encouraged to check back daily for available slots.