Coastal Health District Shifts to Regional COVID-19 Testing Sites  Local Health Departments Increase COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Beginning February 1st, all COVID-19 testing services by the Coastal Health District will shift to two regional testing sites. All testing through public health will be offered in Chatham and Glynn Counties. Public Health will no longer offer COVID-19 testing in Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties after this week.

In addition to public health sites, COVID-19 testing is also available through many private providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers, and health clinics.

“We have to shift our priorities to better meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccine,” said District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis. “As much as we’d like to do it all, our smaller counties don’t have the capacity to operate testing sites, give COVID-19 vaccines, and provide core public health services. Fortunately, there are several other resources available for testing outside of public health.”

Testing at the Glynn County Health Department is by appointment only. Testing at the Savannah Civic Center in Chatham County does not require an appointment, but you must pre-register.

The COVID-19 Testing Call Center Hours will also change. Starting Monday, February 1st, the Testing Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday.

For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccine, go to covid19.gachd.org.