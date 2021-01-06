COVID-19 Vaccination Expands to Adults 65+ and First Responders on Jan. 11 Appointment scheduling begins Thursday, Jan. 7

Beginning January 11th, COVID-19 vaccination in the Coastal Health District will be available to

adults age 65 and older, their caregivers, and emergency first responders. Vaccination of

healthcare workers is already underway and will continue. There is no cost for COVID-19

vaccination through public health.

All health departments in the 8-county district will begin scheduling vaccination appointments

by phone on Thursday, January 7th. “We are very excited to start this next phase, and we expect

a lot of phone calls,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District.

“Supply is not going to meet demand right away, so we’re asking our communities for patience

during this rollout.”

Hundreds of other healthcare providers across the state are also enrolling as vaccine providers.

“This is a monumental effort, and one that can’t be accomplished through public health alone,”

said Dr. Davis. “If you are in this expanded phase 1a group, you may also want to check with

your pharmacy or doctor’s office to see if they’re offering vaccine as well.”

A list of telephone numbers for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the Coastal

Health District is attached to this press release. More information is also available at

www.gachd.org/covidvaccine/.