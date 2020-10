Katy Morine, the suspected kidnap victim, has been found and is safe. William Bolin is wanted for questioning regarding the kidnapping incident. Bolin currently is not facing charges in the kidnapping incident since the investigation is still on going. Bolin does have active arrest warrants out of McIntosh County. If the whereabouts of Bolin are known, please contact the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802.